India will look to continue its winning momentum as it takes on Australia in the second T20I on Sunday, after securing a massive nine-wicket win two days earlier.
ALSO READ: India Women vs Australia Women T20Is, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
When will India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match be played?
The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, January 7 at 7 PM IST.
Where will India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match be held?
The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Where to watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match?
The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.
THE SQUADS
INDIA WOMEN
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; KAR in command
- Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event
- NBA: Rockets extinguish Bucks’ late rally
- India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W?
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Padikkal, Manish smash hundreds as Karnataka leads by 309 runs against Punjab on Day 2
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE