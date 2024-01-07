MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W?

IND-W vs AUS-W: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia happening in Navi Mumbai.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 10:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shafali Verma of India and Smriti Mandhana of India in action during the first T20 International between India and Australia.
Shafali Verma of India and Smriti Mandhana of India in action during the first T20 International between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Shafali Verma of India and Smriti Mandhana of India in action during the first T20 International between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

India will look to continue its winning momentum as it takes on Australia in the second T20I on Sunday, after securing a massive nine-wicket win two days earlier.

ALSO READ: India Women vs Australia Women T20Is, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

When will India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, January 7 at 7 PM IST.

Where will India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match be held?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where to watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

THE SQUADS
INDIA WOMEN
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

