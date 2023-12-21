MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia, Women’s Test LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off match?

IND-W vs AUS-W: Here’s the live streaming and telecast details of the one-off test between India and Australia, happening in Mumbai.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 07:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on Australia in the one-off Test in Mumbai from Thursday.
India will take on Australia in the one-off Test in Mumbai from Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI
India will take on Australia in the one-off Test in Mumbai from Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will face Australia in a one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Thursday.

FOLLOW: IND vs AUS LIVE updates, Day 1

When will the one-off India Women vs Australia Women Test match be played?

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

The one-off India W vs Australia W Test match will be played from Thursday, December 21 at 9:30 am IST.

Where will India women vs Australia women Test match be played?

The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India Women vs Australia Women Test Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W Predicted playing XI, fantasy picks, squads

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women Test match live in India? 

The One-off India W vs Australia W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.

SQUADS
INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar
AUSTRALIA: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

