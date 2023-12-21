India vs Australia, Women’s Test LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off match?

India will face Australia in a one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Thursday.

When will the one-off India Women vs Australia Women Test match be played?

The one-off India W vs Australia W Test match will be played from Thursday, December 21 at 9:30 am IST.

Where will India women vs Australia women Test match be played?

The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women Test match live in India?

The One-off India W vs Australia W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.