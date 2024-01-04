MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: Australia will look to be ruthless against India in T20I series, says Wareham

Australia enjoys a 23-6 record in the shortest format and Wareham said the momentum from Australia’s 3-0 ODI series win will help the side in T20Is.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 17:12 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Georgia Wareham celebrates after taking wicket of Mannat Kashyap of India during the 3rd ODI.
Georgia Wareham celebrates after taking wicket of Mannat Kashyap of India during the 3rd ODI. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Georgia Wareham celebrates after taking wicket of Mannat Kashyap of India during the 3rd ODI. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Being ruthless when on top has driven this Australia Women’s team to dominate India, a trait that the visitors will look to sustain in the three-match T20I series, said leg-spinner Georgia Wareham here on Thursday.

Australia enjoys a 23-6 record in 31 T20Is against India with one tied game and the remaining one producing no result.

The Aussies bounced back from a crushing defeat in the one-off Test with a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series.

“We speak about that a lot in our meetings (about) being ruthless — when we’re on top — we like to keep doing that and not let it slip,” Wareham told the reporters on the eve of the first T20I at the DY Patil Stadium.

“If we get the opportunity to be in that position again, we’re gonna keep on trying to be as ruthless as possible,” she added.

Wareham also hoped Australia would be able to carry momentum from the ODI series into the shortest format. “India, being such great competition, (it is a) really good practice, but at the same time, we still want to win over these games. Coming off the three wins in the ODIs, we will take a little bit of momentum from that,” she said.

Wareham, like her teammates including captain Alyssa Healy, mentioned about India being a challenge and she stressed that the way Harmanpreet Kaur’s team plays is exciting.

“T20 cricket is ruthless — it’s that word again — but it comes down to the day. Anyone can win any game. It just takes a couple of players to have a really good day out there,” she said.

“Luckily, we’ve been on the right side of that last few games. Every time we’ve come up against India in a World Cup, we’ve been put under a lot of pressure. The way they play their game is really exciting. It is a really tough matchup for us given the power that they have, at the top of the order for the bowlers, and the variety that they have,” she said.

Wareham added: “It’s really a good challenge to sort of see where we’re at, I think coming up in to the (T20) World Cup in Bangladesh.”

The Victorian bowler said India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been a ‘tough’ match-up for their bowlers. “For leg spinners, myself and Kingy (Alana King) it’s the left-handers that have probably given us the most grief, but someone like Smriti Mandhana, is a really tough match-up against us,” said Wareham.

Wareham, who played for Gujarat Giants in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, joined the Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second edition during the auction last month.

Related stories

Related Topics

India Women /

Australia Women /

Georgia Wareham /

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Alyssa Healy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey
    PTI
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India beats South Africa by seven wickets to level series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Australia will look to be ruthless against India in T20I series, says Wareham
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ravi Bishnoi keen to break limited-over specialist tag with success in Ranji Trophy
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS: Australia will look to be ruthless against India in T20I series, says Wareham
    PTI
  2. Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues and the art of sweeping international cricket off its feet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Australia humbles India by 190 runs to complete series sweep
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Women’s ODI records: Highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket; Successful chases by India
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: India concedes its highest total in third ODI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey
    PTI
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India beats South Africa by seven wickets to level series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Australia will look to be ruthless against India in T20I series, says Wareham
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ravi Bishnoi keen to break limited-over specialist tag with success in Ranji Trophy
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment