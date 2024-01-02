IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Australia humbles India by 190 runs to complete series sweep

In sport, Australians are always in it to win it, whether it’s a decider or a dead rubber. Annabel Sutherland echoed this sentiment in her clarion call to go for the 3-0 sweep ahead of the third and final ODI between India and Australia. Her team did just that, beating the host by a massive 190 runs at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Aussie juggernaut was led by a young and unassuming Phoebe Litchfield. After finishing 2023 as the second-highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs (485 runs), the 20-year-old rang in the new year with her second one-day hundred. Litchfield vindicated Healy’s decision to bat first, putting on an 189-run opening partnership, the highest for Australia against India in women’s ODIs. The Indian response eventually fell short of this stand by 41 runs.

HIGHLIGHTS - INDIA vs AUSTRALIA 3RD ODI

Vastrakar ripped into Healy’s stumps in the 29th over, with the Aussie captain missing out on a century by 18 runs. Ellyse Perry couldn’t add to her half-century haul, caught leg before by Amanjot for 16. Shreyanka Patil impressed with her tight lines and control, dismissing Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath off consecutive deliveries. Litchfield carried on, employing her trademark reverse sweep with elan as she scored 16 fours and one six.

Healy’s dismissal triggered a dip in the scoring rate. After a few nervy moments in the 90s where she saw partners fall at the other end, Litchfield brought up her century with a smooth nudge down the ground for four. Cameos from Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland and another explosive late flourish from Alana King where she sent the ball to the stands thrice helped Australia to its highest total against India in the format.

Megan Schutt celebrates after taking the wicket of Smriti Mandhana of India during the 3rd ODI match between India (Women) and Australia (Women). | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Megan Schutt snuffed out the momentum from the Indian innings early on, removing openers Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana cheaply. India stuck to its decision to send Richa Ghosh at number 3, however the keeper-batter never settled into the chase. Harmanpreet Kaur’s horror run with the bat continued with the skipper falling for 3, ending the series with a paltry 17 runs in total. Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti and Pooja got starts but could not capitalise. The last six Indian wickets fell in just 12.2 overs, adding just 50 runs. King’s delivery to Pooja, a classic legbreak pitched full on the leg stump which then spun away to hit her off stump was a dismissal for the highlight reel.

India’s fielding effort showed an improvement from the 2nd ODI, however, Deepti dropped Litchfield on 61 at backward point and Mandhana dropped Perry at deep midwicket on 10. The Australian response on the field was in sharp contrast with Litchfield taking a blinder to dismiss Amanjot and Mooney scurrying from slip to leg slip to pocket a paddle sweep attempt by Harmanpreet.

Australia’s tour of India moves into its final leg with a three-match T20I series to be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from December 5-9.