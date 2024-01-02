India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: AUS-W (149/0 in 23.0 overs); Healy reaches the fifty-runs mark

Key Updates
- January 02, 2024 15:22AUS 162/0 in 24 overs
Renuka to Healy. A double to open the over. A wide next that beats the keeper and runs away for a FOUR!!! Two wides follow. Thirteen runs off of that over.
- January 02, 2024 15:17AUS 149/0 in 23 overs
Shreyanka to Healy. SIX!! The batter lofts it straight for a biggie. Shreyanka finds Healy’s pads. The ball was in line but the wickets were missing, India loses both its reviews. A dot and two singles follow. Healy flicks it over square leg for but only two runs from it.
- January 02, 2024 15:11AUS 137/0 in 22 overs
Renuka back with the bowling attack. A wide and a single to start the over as Healy completes her half-century. Seven runs coming off of that over.
- January 02, 2024 15:06AUS 130/0 in 21 overs
Litchfield scoops the first delivery over the keeper for a FOUR!!!! Two runs come in the next four balls. A miss-field by Renuka at deep-point as the ball goes for a FOUR!!!
- January 02, 2024 15:01AUS 120/0 in 20 overs
Deepti to Healy. Three dots to begin with. Two singles follow. A reverse sweep through on side for a FOUR to finish off the over!!!
- January 02, 2024 14:58AUS 114/0 in 19 overs
Amanjoth bowls a full toss and she is punished with a strike across on side for a FOUR!!!! Litchfield dropped at point by Deepti Sharma. Three singles in the next four deliveries for Australia.
- January 02, 2024 14:53AUS 106/0 in 18 overs
Deepti to Healy who finds the pads off of the first delivery but umpire signals not out. India takes the review but it was pitching outside off and the impact was not in line, review lost by India. Two more dots follow. Just two runs come off of the over.
- January 02, 2024 14:48AUS 104/0 in 17 overs
Amanjot opens her spell with a dot to Litchfield. Three more dots follow. Litchfield scoops it behind the keeper for a FOUR!!!
- January 02, 2024 14:44AUS 100/0 in 16 overs
Deepti comes in for her first over of the game. A single first. Deepti finds Healy’s pads as she tries to reverse sweep it, but she was away from the stumps. A single follows. FOUR!!!! A reverse sweep by Litchfield over backward square leg for a boundary. Fifty comes up for her. A singe to end the over.
- January 02, 2024 14:40AUS 93/0 in 15 overs
Shreyanka to Healy. The Aussies switch the strike from the first two deliveries. Two dots next. Litchfield squares it behind through backward point for a single. A dot to end the over.
- January 02, 2024 14:336AUS 90/0 in 14 overs
Litchfield steps out and hits a biggie over long off for a SIX on Mannat’s first delivery. After three dots a reverse sweep through backward point for a FOUR!!!
- January 02, 2024 14:28AUS 79/0 in 13 overs
Shreyanka to Litchfield. Two singles next. A reverse-sweep by Litchfield through the point region for a FOUR!!! A single and two dots to end the over.
- January 02, 2024 14:256AUS 72/0 in 12 overs
Mannat bowls her first over of her ODI career. A dot first. Healy steps out and hits it big towards long on but the fielder misses the catch and the ball runs away for a FOUR!!! Two dots follow. A double next as Healy slashes it through point for a boundary. SIX!!! to finish the over as Healy lofts it over long on for a maximum.
- January 02, 2024 14:224AUS 60/0 in 11 overs
Shreyanka to Healy. Could have been a brilliant over but Litchfield tries to sweep the last ball behind but hits her arm, leg-by FOUR!! Five runs off of the over.
- January 02, 2024 14:17AUS 55/0 in 10 overs
A dot and a single to start the over for Vastrakar. Litchfield struggling to connect as Vastrakar picthes it outside-off repeatedly. Just one run off of the over, another one well-bowled by Vastrakar.
- January 02, 2024 14:124AUS 54/0 in 9 overs
India’s spin attack begins with Shreyanka. Finds the pads on the first ball but Litchfield was away from the wicket. Two quick singles next. FOUR!!! Through the covers as it beats the fielder for a boundary! Two dots to end the over.
- January 02, 2024 14:09AUS 48/0 in 8 overs
Vastrakar to Healy as she kisses the edge of the bat but the ball bounces right before the keeper collects, the TV Umpire says NOT-OUT!!!! Pitching outside leg this time but the ball goes wide. A single next. A dot to end the good over for India.
- January 02, 2024 14:006AUS 45/0 in 7 overs
A single and a dot ball as Renuka opens her 4th over. A little full this time as Healy gets on the front foot and lofts it straight for a SIX!!!! Two dots and single to end the over.
- January 02, 2024 13:58AUS 37/0 in 6 overs
Vastrakar to Healy as she starts off with a FOUR!!!! Another delivery slashed through the covers for a boundary. A dot and a single next. FOUR!!! A flick over the short mid-wicket for the second boundary of the over. A short one this time that Litchfield tries to pull but misses. A single to finish the over as Litchfield keeps the strike.
- January 02, 2024 13:52AUS 27/0 in 5 overs
Renuka to Healy. A dot and a single to open the over. Renuka is bowling from around the wicket and pitching it outside off to find an edge, but Litchfield defends well. FOUR!! Litchfield steps out and slashes it through the covers for a boundary. Two dots to end the over.
- January 02, 2024 13:474AUS 22/0 in 4 overs
Vastrakar to Litchfield. A dot and a wide to open the over. The next delivery pitches across off-stump defended well by Litchfield. FOUR!!!! A straight drive that finds the gap between mid-on and mid-off. A single and a dot ball follows. Healy flicks it behind fine leg for single.
- January 02, 2024 13:43AUS 15/0 in 3 overs
Renuka with the ball to Healy. Healy drives the first two deliveries through mid-off but finds the fielder. A quick single follows. Litchfield tries to flick it behind towards short-fine leg but two runs off of leg-bys. Excellent running by Australia. A single follows. FOUR!!! Another square cut through point that runs away for a boundary!
- January 02, 2024 13:36AUS 7/0 in 2 overs
Vastrakar to Litchfield who struggles to connect with the ball from the first two deliveries. FOUR!!! Litchfield drives it through the point region, beats the fielder and runs away for a boundary. Three dots to end the over.
- January 02, 2024 13:34AUS 3/0 in 1 over
A an out-swinger away from the off-stump which goes for a dot to open the over. A single and a two dots follow. Healy flicks it behind point to take a quick double. A dot to end the over.
- January 02, 2024 13:311st Innings is underway!
Renuka Singh starts the bowling attack as Litchfield and Healy take the crease.
- January 02, 2024 13:25The ‘Bucket Hat Cult’ has taken over the Wankhede!
- January 02, 2024 13:20India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India
Played: 23
India Women won: 4
Australia Women won: 19
- January 02, 2024 13:15India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
Played: 52
India Women won: 10
Australia Women won: 42
- January 02, 2024 13:07PLAYING XI
Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
India: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh
- January 02, 2024 13:07Update from the ground!
Mannat Kashyap to make her international debut!
- January 02, 2024 13:02TOSS Update!!
Australia wins the toss and opts to bat first!
- January 02, 2024 12:50HBD Renuka Singh Thakur!!
- January 02, 2024 12:46SQUADS
India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap
Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham
- January 02, 2024 12:41Match Day!!
- January 02, 2024 12:36PREVIEW
India and Australia will clash in a final one-day international (ODI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday before the Aussies’ multi-format tour of India moves to Navi Mumbai for the T20I leg.
While Australia has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the final ODI will be a crucial one for two sides which are focusing on the future.
A team effort has seen Alyssa Healy’s side edge India in crunch situations, with different players stepping up with bat and ball across the two ODIs. While an inconsequential fixture allows room to experiment, the Aussies will be looking to remain unbeaten.
“We are pretty keen to win this last game of the series. We will be putting our best team out there and looking to go 3-0 in the series to lead into the T20s with some momentum,” Annabel Sutherland said on the eve of the fixture.
India’s fielding and the batting form of the top order were the two priorities for the coaching staff during practice ahead of the match.
- Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Read full preview by clicking on the image below
IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Middle-order issues to address for India as Australia looks to finish ODI leg with a clean sweep
India and Australia will clash in a final one-day international (ODI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday before the Aussies’ multi-format tour of India moves to Navi Mumbai for the T20I leg.
- January 02, 2024 12:27LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match?
The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.
- January 02, 2024 12:26Stay Tuned!!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 3rd ODI between Indian Women and Australia Women taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay Tuned for live updates and commentary from the game.
