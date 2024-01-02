India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: AUS-W (149/0 in 23.0 overs); Healy reaches the fifty-runs mark

PREVIEW

India and Australia will clash in a final one-day international (ODI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday before the Aussies’ multi-format tour of India moves to Navi Mumbai for the T20I leg.

While Australia has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the final ODI will be a crucial one for two sides which are focusing on the future.

A team effort has seen Alyssa Healy’s side edge India in crunch situations, with different players stepping up with bat and ball across the two ODIs. While an inconsequential fixture allows room to experiment, the Aussies will be looking to remain unbeaten.

“We are pretty keen to win this last game of the series. We will be putting our best team out there and looking to go 3-0 in the series to lead into the T20s with some momentum,” Annabel Sutherland said on the eve of the fixture.

India’s fielding and the batting form of the top order were the two priorities for the coaching staff during practice ahead of the match.

- Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

