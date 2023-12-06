India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule

Indian women’s team will return to action after its gold medal-winning performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games as it takes on England in the first of a three-match T20I series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

All three matches will take place at the same stadium. The T20 series will be followed by a one-off Test match, which will happen at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Here is the schedule for the India vs England T20 series:

1st T20I - December 6, Wednesday - 7:00 PM 2nd T20I - December 9, Saturday - 7:00 PM 3rd T20I - December 10, Sunday - 7:00 PM

India vs England Live Streaming Info

The T20 series can be live streamed on JioCinema and the FanCode. Live telecast of the series will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

Squads

India - Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh and Titas Sadhu.

England - Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Bess Heath, Amy Ellen Jones. Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer.