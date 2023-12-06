MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule

Here is all you need to know about the Women’s T20I series between India and England set to start in Mumbai on December 6.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 06:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Smriti Mandhana (left) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Australia T20 series.
India’s Smriti Mandhana (left) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Australia T20 series. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Smriti Mandhana (left) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Australia T20 series. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Indian women’s team will return to action after its gold medal-winning performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games as it takes on England in the first of a three-match T20I series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

All three matches will take place at the same stadium. The T20 series will be followed by a one-off Test match, which will happen at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Here is the schedule for the India vs England T20 series:

1st T20I - December 6, Wednesday - 7:00 PM
2nd T20I - December 9, Saturday - 7:00 PM
3rd T20I - December 10, Sunday - 7:00 PM

India vs England Live Streaming Info

The T20 series can be live streamed on JioCinema and the FanCode. Live telecast of the series will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

Squads

India - Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh and Titas Sadhu.

England - Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Bess Heath, Amy Ellen Jones. Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer.

Related Topics

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Preview: India Women hit reset button under new coach Muzumdar as World Cup beckons
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Sports bodies ask IOC to allow Russians as neutral athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo surgery for lower back issue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javier Tebas to remain La Liga president until 2027
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs ENG-W: Focus on fitness, fielding and use of DRS as India Women enter new era under coach Amol Muzumdar
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Preview: India Women hit reset button under new coach Muzumdar as World Cup beckons
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND-W vs ENG-W: This tour is going to be valuable as T20 World Cup will offer similar conditions, says England captain Heather Knight
    PTI
  5. IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Preview: India Women hit reset button under new coach Muzumdar as World Cup beckons
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Sports bodies ask IOC to allow Russians as neutral athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo surgery for lower back issue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javier Tebas to remain La Liga president until 2027
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment