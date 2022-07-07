Women's Cricket India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd ODI: Athapaththu wins toss, India to bat first SL-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI: Follow score updates, commentary, and news from the third ODI between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekale on Monday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 July, 2022 10:41 IST Indian team celebrates after winning the series in the last match - SLC Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 July, 2022 10:41 IST Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Pallekele.50/1: Kaveesh Dilhari comes back and there's an appeal from behind the wicket but striker Yastika Bhatia is safe.50/1: India reach 50 at the loss of one wicket. The current run-rate stands at 5.0044/1: Some sloppy fielding from Sri Lanka but Kaveesha Dilhari keeps it tight, India is going at almost five an over now, rotating strike easily. Oshadi comes back.39/1: FOUR! Yastika Bhatia hits a full toss to the boundary to end the seventh over. Kaveesh Dilhari comes to bowl the eighth over32/1: Just the two runs at the end of the sixth over as Yastika Bhatia gets off the mark, Oshadi comes back into the attack30/1: Yastika Bhatia comes in at number three for India30/1 : WICKET! Big wicket for Kaveesha Dilhari as she bowls out Deputy Captain Smriti Mandhana29/0: At the end of six overs, Smriti can be seen taking her time as she rotates strike while Shefali hammers the big one's as Dilhari comes into the attack for the first time for Sri Lanka26/0: FOUR! Another four coming from Shefali Verma's bat as she hits a one bounce four and clears the boundary with ease 20/0 : Oshadi finishes an economical over with just the two runs coming off it18/0 : It's raining fours for Shefali, she's survived a scare there as the ball missed edging her bat at the end of the third over carrying over to the wicketkeeper, Oshadi Ranasinghe comes back into the attack and Smriti Mandhana is on strike14/0: FOUR! It's another four by Shefali Verma9/0: Ama Kanchana is back in the attack 8/0: Oshadi Ranasinghe bowls a tidy over with just the two runs coming off it as Smriti Mandhana opened her account6/0: FOUR! Shefali Verma hits a four into the gap missing the fielder in the deep and Oshadi Ranasinghe comes into the attack for Sri Lanka0/0 : Ama Kanchana opens the bowling for Sri LankaTOSS: Sri Lanka has won the toss and put India in to bat. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will begin proceedings for India. Shafali had scored a run-a-ball 71 not out, her career-best score in ODIs, in an unbroken 174-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana as India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second ODI on Monday. Here's what she said about her performances and India's strategies during this tour of Sri Lanka: SL-W vs IND-W: Have made a conscious effort to improve strike rotation, says Shafali Verma MATCH PREVIEW:Going into this 3rd ODI the Indian team will be riding on a high having clinched the series 2-0 in the last match. The women in blue dominated from the start with both bat and ball, beating the hosts by 10 wickets. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and deputy Smriti Mandhana leading from the front have registered stellar performances in the last match, while Shefali Verma and Renuka Singh proved to be vital cogs in the wheel. On the other hand, the hosts have struggled to create any momentum and much like the T20 series have relied heavily on captain Chamari Athapaththu to carry the team forward almost every time. Will the hosts prevent a clean sweep for the Indians this match , or will the women in blue lift the trophy with a 3-0 victory? Follow for all the live updates.SquadsIndia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe Inoka Ranaweera, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani,Tharika Sewwandi.WHERE TO WATCH INDIA-W vs SL-W 1st ODI?India Women’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2022Broadcasting PlatformsSri Lanka- Dialog TV Channel 1- Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube ChannelOverseas - streamingIndia: Fancode (Available for free), DD SportsWorldwide: 27thsports.comMiddle East: Cineblitz: CricLifeOTT: Starz Play-Zain; STC; Ooredoo