India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd ODI: Athapaththu wins toss, India to bat first

50/1: Kaveesh Dilhari comes back and there's an appeal from behind the wicket but striker Yastika Bhatia is safe.

50/1: India reach 50 at the loss of one wicket. The current run-rate stands at 5.00

44/1: Some sloppy fielding from Sri Lanka but Kaveesha Dilhari keeps it tight, India is going at almost five an over now, rotating strike easily. Oshadi comes back.

39/1: FOUR! Yastika Bhatia hits a full toss to the boundary to end the seventh over. Kaveesh Dilhari comes to bowl the eighth over

32/1: Just the two runs at the end of the sixth over as Yastika Bhatia gets off the mark, Oshadi comes back into the attack

30/1: Yastika Bhatia comes in at number three for India

30/1 : WICKET! Big wicket for Kaveesha Dilhari as she bowls out Deputy Captain Smriti Mandhana

29/0: At the end of six overs, Smriti can be seen taking her time as she rotates strike while Shefali hammers the big one's as Dilhari comes into the attack for the first time for Sri Lanka

26/0: FOUR! Another four coming from Shefali Verma's bat as she hits a one bounce four and clears the boundary with ease

20/0 : Oshadi finishes an economical over with just the two runs coming off it

18/0 : It's raining fours for Shefali, she's survived a scare there as the ball missed edging her bat at the end of the third over carrying over to the wicketkeeper, Oshadi Ranasinghe comes back into the attack and Smriti Mandhana is on strike

14/0: FOUR! It's another four by Shefali Verma

9/0: Ama Kanchana is back in the attack

8/0: Oshadi Ranasinghe bowls a tidy over with just the two runs coming off it as Smriti Mandhana opened her account

6/0: FOUR! Shefali Verma hits a four into the gap missing the fielder in the deep and Oshadi Ranasinghe comes into the attack for Sri Lanka

0/0 : Ama Kanchana opens the bowling for Sri Lanka

TOSS: Sri Lanka has won the toss and put India in to bat. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will begin proceedings for India.



Shafali had scored a run-a-ball 71 not out, her career-best score in ODIs, in an unbroken 174-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana as India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second ODI on Monday. Here's what she said about her performances and India's strategies during this tour of Sri Lanka: SL-W vs IND-W: Have made a conscious effort to improve strike rotation, says Shafali Verma

MATCH PREVIEW:

Going into this 3rd ODI the Indian team will be riding on a high having clinched the series 2-0 in the last match.



The women in blue dominated from the start with both bat and ball, beating the hosts by 10 wickets.



Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and deputy Smriti Mandhana leading from the front have registered stellar performances in the last match, while Shefali Verma and Renuka Singh proved to be vital cogs in the wheel.

On the other hand, the hosts have struggled to create any momentum and much like the T20 series have relied heavily on captain Chamari Athapaththu to carry the team forward almost every time.

Will the hosts prevent a clean sweep for the Indians this match , or will the women in blue lift the trophy with a 3-0 victory? Follow for all the live updates.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe Inoka Ranaweera, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani,Tharika Sewwandi.

