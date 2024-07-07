Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were announced as new signings as the Trinbago Knight Riders Women announced its retained players, as well as new signings for the upcoming season of the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).
The winner of the inaugural edition has retained five Caribbean players and signed four new international stars to its 2024 squad. The retained players are captain Deandra Dottin, wicketkeeper Kycia Knight, speedster Shamila Connell, and upcoming players Zaida James and Samara Ramnath.
The international signings include Australian legends Meg Lanning, and Jess Jonassen, alongside Indian superstars Jemimah and Shikha. These four new additions to the squad have added a lot of depth, experience and firepower to the TKR Women’s setup.
ALSO READ | India announces squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2024; Harmanpreet named captain
Jemimah who is currently representing India in its three-match T20I series against South Africa said that the WCPL will serve as a good preparation for the Women’s World T20 in October.
“This is the first time I’ll be coming to the WCPL. I’ve played for India in the Caribbean quite a bit, but I’m really excited that I’ll be representing the Knight Riders in WCPL. We all know the legacy that they have across the globe,” she said.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s squad for WCPL 2024:
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Wolvaardt falls for 22 to Vastrakar; Kapp joins Brits
- IND vs ZIM highlights, 2nd T20I: India beats Zimbabwe by 100 runs, levels series 1-1
- Jemimah, Shikha signed by Trinbago Knight Riders for Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2024
- Two-time UEFA Champions League winner Thiago Alcantara retires from football: Reports
- Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Avinash Sable in action next, Kishore Jena to compete in men’s javelin throw
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE