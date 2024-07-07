MagazineBuy Print

Jemimah, Shikha signed by Trinbago Knight Riders for Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2024

The international signings include Australian legends Meg Lanning, and Jess Jonassen, alongside Indian superstars Jemimah and Shikha.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 19:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India Women cricket team player Jemimah Rodrigues.
India Women cricket team player Jemimah Rodrigues. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India Women cricket team player Jemimah Rodrigues. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were announced as new signings as the Trinbago Knight Riders Women announced its retained players, as well as new signings for the upcoming season of the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

The winner of the inaugural edition has retained five Caribbean players and signed four new international stars to its 2024 squad. The retained players are captain Deandra Dottin, wicketkeeper Kycia Knight, speedster Shamila Connell, and upcoming players Zaida James and Samara Ramnath.

The international signings include Australian legends Meg Lanning, and Jess Jonassen, alongside Indian superstars Jemimah and Shikha. These four new additions to the squad have added a lot of depth, experience and firepower to the TKR Women’s setup. 

ALSO READ | India announces squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2024; Harmanpreet named captain

Jemimah who is currently representing India in its three-match T20I series against South Africa said that the WCPL will serve as a good preparation for the Women’s World T20 in October.

“This is the first time I’ll be coming to the WCPL. I’ve played for India in the Caribbean quite a bit, but I’m really excited that I’ll be representing the Knight Riders in WCPL. We all know the legacy that they have across the globe,” she said.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s squad for WCPL 2024: 
Retained Caribbean Players: Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight, Shamila Connell, Zaida James, Samara Ramnath
New Signings: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey

Related Topics

Jemimah Rodrigues /

Shikha Pandey /

Trinbago Knight Riders

