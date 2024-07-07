Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were announced as new signings as the Trinbago Knight Riders Women announced its retained players, as well as new signings for the upcoming season of the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

The winner of the inaugural edition has retained five Caribbean players and signed four new international stars to its 2024 squad. The retained players are captain Deandra Dottin, wicketkeeper Kycia Knight, speedster Shamila Connell, and upcoming players Zaida James and Samara Ramnath.

The international signings include Australian legends Meg Lanning, and Jess Jonassen, alongside Indian superstars Jemimah and Shikha. These four new additions to the squad have added a lot of depth, experience and firepower to the TKR Women’s setup.

Jemimah who is currently representing India in its three-match T20I series against South Africa said that the WCPL will serve as a good preparation for the Women’s World T20 in October.

“This is the first time I’ll be coming to the WCPL. I’ve played for India in the Caribbean quite a bit, but I’m really excited that I’ll be representing the Knight Riders in WCPL. We all know the legacy that they have across the globe,” she said.