Women's Cricket

England pacer Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket

Reuters
BENGALURU 05 May, 2023 18:54 IST
FILE PHOTO: England fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

FILE PHOTO: England fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England right-arm seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on her 19-year career during which she took 335 wickets across all formats.

Sciver-Brunt, who retired from Test cricket last year, was part of England’s triumphant 2009 World Cup team, winning the player of the match in the final against New Zealand, while she also won the tournament a second time in 2017 on home soil.

The 37-year-old, who made her England debut in 2004, has also won four Ashes series and has been capped 267 times.

“Well here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey. I thought I’d never be able to reach this decision but I have and it’s been the hardest one of my life,” Sciver-Brunt said.

“I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I’ve done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I’ve achieved has gone way beyond that.

“I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime.”

Sciver-Brunt is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in women’s Twenty20 cricket, with 114 wickets across 112 matches. She is also the fifth-highest wicket-taker in one day internationals, with 170 wickets.

She will continue to play in The Hundred for Trent Rockets.

