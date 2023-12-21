MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs AUS-W: From adverse health conditions to Test debut, life comes full circle for Lauren Cheatle

As a 17-year-old, Cheatle had made her T20I debut against India in 2016 and was even part of the Australian side which played the T20 World Cup here that year.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 22:10 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lauren Cheatle of Australia delivers a ball during day one of the Women’s Test Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 21, 2023, in Mumbai, India.
Lauren Cheatle of Australia delivers a ball during day one of the Women’s Test Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 21, 2023, in Mumbai, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lauren Cheatle of Australia delivers a ball during day one of the Women’s Test Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 21, 2023, in Mumbai, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

During pre-Test media duties, Australian quick Lauren Cheatle was asked what would be on top of her Christmas list. “A Baggy Green,’ the response came, needing no thought at all. For any aspiring cricketer, representing your country in the most cherished format of the sport is a special accomplishment, a pot of gold to which the track is riddled with sticks and stones.

Cheatle was no stranger to international cricket. As a sprightly 17-year-old, she had made her T20I debut against India in 2016 and was even part of the Australian side which played the T20 World Cup here that year. In 2019, she returned for an ODI series against New Zealand but fell off the map since. All thanks to her own body.

In 2017, Cheatle had a right shoulder reconstruction, after which she suffered a back injury. She then had her left shoulder reconstructed in late 2019 after which she needed surgical intervention on her bicep too. Cheatle could not watch the game from the sidelines so she took up a part-time job working with children with disabilities.

In 2021, she underwent surgery again after being diagnosed with early-stage skin cancer after spotting a lump on her shin. She returned to the game in 2022. A year later, she turned in impressive performances with the Australia A side touring England and in the Women’s Big Bash League with the Sydney Sixers, finishing as joint leading wicket-taker.

Cheatle’s battle with health oscillated between the comfort of knowing cricketing bodies can mature late(like Pat Cummins, who has managed better fitness as he got older) and the frustrations of losing out on time in the game. Life came full circle for Cheatle when Ellyse Perry handed her maiden Test cap in the very country where her international career began seven years ago. And after beating all odds, this Aussie Cheat-code is just getting started!

