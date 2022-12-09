Mignon du Preez retires from all forms of international cricket

South African cricketer Mignon du Preez has called time on her career in all forms of international cricket. The batter announced her retirement in a statement released by Cricket South Africa but said she will continue to participate in leagues around the world until she chooses to start a family.

“15 years of international cricket. Wow. What a blessing it has been,” the 33-year-old said in the statement.

After 16 years in the green and gold of South Africa, Mignon du Preez announces her retirement from all forms of international cricket



Full Statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DYD0r7jPeZ — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) December 9, 2022

“It’s never an easy decision to step away from something you love as much as I love cricket. But I know in my heart that the time is right for me to announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. However, I will still continue to play the shorter format of the game in the global leagues until such a time that I am blessed to become a mom and start a family of my own,” she added.

Earlier this year, du Preez retired from ODIs and Tests to focus on the shortest format of the game. Having started her international cricketing career in 2007, she has featured in one Test (with 119 runs from the game), and 154 ODIs where she finished with 3760 runs. Du Preez also led South Africa in 46 ODIs, winning 24 of them.

In T20Is, she has played 114 games with 1805 runs to her name and a highest score of 69.

Enoch Nkwe, Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket, called it “a bittersweet moment for South African cricket and the world at large”.

“We bid farewell to one of the game’s favourite characters on the international stage. Over the last 16 years, Du Preez’s professionalism and commitment shown towards her country has been exemplary, not only to those who follow in her footsteps but also to her teammates and peers in the game.

“A career entailing a total of 268 international matches, 5 565 runs including 25 fifties and three hundreds across Test, ODI and T20 cricket as well as 96 matches as captain, is one to be extremely proud of and has solidified her place as one of the country’s cricketing greats.

“On behalf of CSA and the wider cricketing fraternity, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Mignon for her nearly two decades of service for her country and the game of international cricket.