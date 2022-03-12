Mithali Raj breaks record for most matches as captain in Women's World Cup history

Skipper Mithali Raj broke the record for most matches as captain in the history of ICC Women's World Cup during India's match against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Playing her 24th match as captain of India in a World Cup, Mithali went past former Australia skipper Belinda Clark. The 39-year-old had completed 150 WODIs as India captain during the game against New Zealand on Thursday and holds the record for most matches as captain in all WODIs as well.