Women's WC Women's Cricket Mithali Raj breaks record for most matches as captain in Women's World Cup history Playing her 24th match as captain of India in a World Cup, Mithali Raj went past former Australia skipper Belinda Clarke on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 07:03 IST FILE PHOTO: India skipper Mithali Raj in action. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 07:03 IST Skipper Mithali Raj broke the record for most matches as captain in the history of ICC Women's World Cup during India's match against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. FOLLOW LIVE: India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022: Live score, updates, commentary and highlights Playing her 24th match as captain of India in a World Cup, Mithali went past former Australia skipper Belinda Clark. The 39-year-old had completed 150 WODIs as India captain during the game against New Zealand on Thursday and holds the record for most matches as captain in all WODIs as well. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :