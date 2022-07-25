Mithali Raj: Would love to be part of first Women’s IPL

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj, who announced her retirement from the sport last month, said that she would love to participate in the inaugural Women’s Indian Premier League.

“I’m keeping that option (of coming out of retirement) open. I’ve not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the women’s IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the women’s IPL,” said Mithali in a chat with former England player Isa Guha and New Zealand off-spinner Frankie Mackay on the first episode of ICC’s new podcast, ‘100% Cricket.’

Also Read Mithali Raj - Celebrating the queen of Indian cricket

The first-ever women’s IPL, a six-team event, is expected to be held next year.

Mithali also praised young and explosive Indian opener Shafali Verma. She said, “I have been a big fan of her game. I have seen that she’s one player who has the ability to win the game single-handedly for India against any attack and any team. She is one of those players that you get to see probably once in a generation.”

In a 23-year-long career, Mithali scored 7,805 ODI runs in 232 matches at an average of just over 50. She smashed 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests.