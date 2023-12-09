MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2

Mumbai Indians team updates, WPL 2024 auction: Here is the full players’ list and the remaining purse of Mumbai Indians ahead of Women’s Premier League season 2.

Updated : Dec 09, 2023 16:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Natalie Sciver of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Grace Harris of UP Warriorz with players during the eliminator match of the Women’s Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz.
FILE PHOTO: Natalie Sciver of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Grace Harris of UP Warriorz with players during the eliminator match of the Women’s Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz. | Photo Credit: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Natalie Sciver of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Grace Harris of UP Warriorz with players during the eliminator match of the Women’s Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz. | Photo Credit: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS

The player auction ahead of the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) takes place on December 9 in Mumbai on Saturday.

A total of 165 players will go under the hammer for the WPL 2024 auction.

RELATED | FULL LIST OF 165 PLAYERS AVAILABLE FOR WOMEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE AUCTION

Here is the list of players Mumbai Indians bought in the WPL 2024 auction.

MUMBAI INDIANS
Shabnim Ismail - Rs 1.20 crore
Amandeep Kaur - Rs. 10 Lakh
S Sajana - Rs. 15 Lakh
MUMBAI INDIANS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR SEASON WPL 2024
Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Related Topics

WPL /

WPL 2024 /

Women's Premier League auction /

Women's Premier League /

WPL Auction /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Vrinda Dinesh goes to UPW for 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: Kerala and Bengal qualify for quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL Auction 2024: Shabnim Ismail sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.20 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL Auction 2024: UP Warriorz buys England’s Dani Wyatt for Rs. 30 Lakh
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 CR
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Vrinda Dinesh goes to UPW for 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: Kerala and Bengal qualify for quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment