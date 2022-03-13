NZ-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup LIVE: AUS: 113/4: Kerr removes Mooney, Australia struggling to settle

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington on Sunday.



LIVE MATCH CENTRE:

Team Changes: AUS: Gardner, McGrath and Brown are in. They replace Jonassen, Carey and Sutherland



PLAYING XIs:

Australi: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown



New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe



RESULTS IN CWC 2022 SO FAR:

Australia:

- Beat England by 12 runs

- Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

New Zealand

- Lost to Windies by 3 runs

- Beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets

- Beat India by 62 runs

How teams have fared in WCs so far:

Australia

The most successful nation in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup history, Australia have lifted the trophy six times and won 70 of their 84 matches along the way.

Victory on home soil in 1988 was Australia’s third in a row and the star bowler from that all-conquering era, Lynn Fulston, remains the competition’s leading overall wicket-taker with 39 to her name.

More recently, Karen Rolton’s fine form with the bat in 2005 earned her the Player of the Tournament prize while Meg Lanning averaged 82.00 in 2017.

New Zealand

The omens are good for the hosts, who won the tournament last time it was played in New Zealand 22 years ago.

The White Ferns won a thrilling final by four runs against Australia on that occasion, successfully defending 184 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval to exact revenge for a defeat against the same opponents three years before.

New Zealand were also runners-up in 1993 and 2009, while Debbie Hockley remains way out in front on the list of the competition’s all-time leading batters having plundered 1,501 runs between 1982 and 2000.



3 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #11 will see tournament favourite Australia take on host New Zealand.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.