MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB appoints Big Bash winner Luke Williams as WPL head coach

Luke Williams guided Adelaide Strikers to its first Women’s Big Bash League crown in 2022-2023 after two runners-up finishes.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 11:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Luke Williams during his time with Adelaide Strikers.
Luke Williams during his time with Adelaide Strikers. | Photo Credit: RCB/X
infoIcon

Luke Williams during his time with Adelaide Strikers. | Photo Credit: RCB/X

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday announced the appointment of Australia’s Luke Williams as the head coach for the RCB women’s team for WPL.

The 43-year-old Adelaide-born former cricketer has played first-class cricket for South Australia. In his four-season stint as a head coach of Adelaide Strikers, Williams guided the team to its first Women’s Big Bash League crown in 2022-2023 after two runners-up finishes.

Williams was also part of Southern Brave in the Women’s Hundred Championship as its assistant coach, leading the team to its first-ever title. .

He also spent four years with South Australian Scorpions in the Women’s National Cricket League (50 overs) and guided it to runner-up position on two occasions. He was the head coach of Australia A side that toured England earlier this year.y

ALSO READ | Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket

“I am thrilled to have been provided this opportunity with RCB and can’t wait to get started with the team’s preparations for the second season of the WPL. I look forward to working with a playing group that will host a number of the most exciting players in Indian and world cricket as we look to bring a bold and exciting style of play and success to our huge and passionate fan base,” Williams expressed his excitement on joining the RCB Women’s Team.

“I extend a heartfelt welcome to Luke Williams as he takes the reins of the RCB women’s team. With his expertise and leadership, our goal is to embody the spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore, to play bold and embark on a journey filled with determination, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, aiming to make our fans and supporters proud,” said Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of RCB.

Related Topics

WPL /

RCB Women /

Adelaide Strikers /

Big Bash League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB appoints Big Bash winner Luke Williams as WPL head coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin qualify for men’s long jump final
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot, Divya win silver in 10m Pistol Mixed Team; IND stands 4th with 34 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot, Divya win silver in 10m Mixed Team; Manush/Manav lose in TT Doubles QF
    Team Sportstar
  5. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium — capacity, ticket sales, pitch info and all you need to know
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. RCB appoints Big Bash winner Luke Williams as WPL head coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. ECB to establish independent regulator, increase investment in women’s game
    Reuters
  3. SLW vs ENGW, 3rd T20: Sri Lanka women shock England for T20 series win
    AFP
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur only Indian player to get picked in WBBL overseas draft
    PTI
  5. Canada’s McGahey to become first transgender to play international cricket
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB appoints Big Bash winner Luke Williams as WPL head coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin qualify for men’s long jump final
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot, Divya win silver in 10m Pistol Mixed Team; IND stands 4th with 34 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot, Divya win silver in 10m Mixed Team; Manush/Manav lose in TT Doubles QF
    Team Sportstar
  5. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium — capacity, ticket sales, pitch info and all you need to know
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment