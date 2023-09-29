Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has on Friday appointed Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket ahead of IPL 2024.

The 40-year-old has been with the ECB for 12 years and as the Performance Director since 2019. He has played a crucial role in England lifting the T20I and ODI World Cups.

Bobat and Bangalore head coach Andy Flower have previously worked together with England, and now, coming together once again.

“I’m really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves,” Bobat said.

“Andy and I are relishing the challenges ahead, and we’re looking forward to helping Faf and the players to fulfil their potential,” he added.

Bobat has led the identification, development and preparation of England’s extensive pool of players, across formats. With RCB, he will oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, and will aim to establish the cultural and high-performance foundations for sustained success.

Talking about the appointment, Prathmesh Mishra, chairman of the franchise, said: “RCB has always focussed on a performance-oriented approach and creating a culture that reflects its ‘playbold’ philosophy. Bobat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence.”

“I’m both excited and proud to be joining RCB as Director of Cricket. To serve them will be a huge honour. It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years,” Bobat expressed.

“When the time comes, I’ll leave the ECB with the heaviest of hearts. I’ll be forever grateful for all of the opportunities and support that I received over the years and will carry with me many special memories, shared achievements and friendships,” he further added.