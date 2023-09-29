MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket

The 40-year-old has been with the ECB for 12 years and as the Performance Director since 2019. He has played a crucial role in England lifting the T20I and ODI World Cups.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 13:32 IST , Bengaluru - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has on Friday appointed Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket ahead of IPL 2024.

The 40-year-old has been with the ECB for 12 years and as the Performance Director since 2019. He has played a crucial role in England lifting the T20I and ODI World Cups.

Bobat and Bangalore head coach Andy Flower have previously worked together with England, and now, coming together once again.

“I’m really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves,” Bobat said.

“Andy and I are relishing the challenges ahead, and we’re looking forward to helping Faf and the players to fulfil their potential,” he added.

Bobat has led the identification, development and preparation of England’s extensive pool of players, across formats. With RCB, he will oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, and will aim to establish the cultural and high-performance foundations for sustained success.

Talking about the appointment, Prathmesh Mishra, chairman of the franchise, said: “RCB has always focussed on a performance-oriented approach and creating a culture that reflects its ‘playbold’ philosophy. Bobat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence.”

“I’m both excited and proud to be joining RCB as Director of Cricket. To serve them will be a huge honour. It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years,” Bobat expressed.

“When the time comes, I’ll leave the ECB with the heaviest of hearts. I’ll be forever grateful for all of the opportunities and support that I received over the years and will carry with me many special memories, shared achievements and friendships,” he further added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Live Score: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Aishwary wins silver in 50m Rifle 3P individual event, Bopanna-Bhosale pair reaches mixed doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand’s ODI World Cup opener vs England
    Team Sportstar
  5. Medvedev downs Tommy Paul to ease into China Open second round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Live Score: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand’s ODI World Cup opener vs England
    Team Sportstar
  4. I was not detained at Hyderabad Airport, says Pakistan super fan Bashir Chacha
    V.S. Aravind
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming info: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Live Score: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Aishwary wins silver in 50m Rifle 3P individual event, Bopanna-Bhosale pair reaches mixed doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand’s ODI World Cup opener vs England
    Team Sportstar
  5. Medvedev downs Tommy Paul to ease into China Open second round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment