Women's Cricket

WPL: Sania Mirza perfect role model, says RCB Director of Cricket Hesson

Hesson said Sania Mirza, the former world number one in doubles, would give RCB players an edge by talking about the mental challenges they face.

PTI
MUMBAI 02 March, 2023 17:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tennis legend Sania Mirza is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team mentor for Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis legend Sania Mirza is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team mentor for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sania Mirza is a perfect role model in the sport and her inclusion as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s mentor for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) will inspire the team, feels director of cricket Mike Hesson.

The 36-year-old six-time Grand Slam winner recently retired from tennis in the Dubai Open and it’s time for her to inspire the RCB women cricketers.

WPL 2023: Looking forward to playing against Smriti, says Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah

“No matter what sport you are from, but coming up as an elite and challenging the norms in terms of an athlete, wanting to embrace pressure and how to deal with it, and not be afraid of it, for women’s sport, Sania is a huge icon,” Hesson said during media interaction.

Hesson said they have plenty of experts to talk about the technical nitty-gritty of the game and the former world number one in doubles would give their players an edge by talking about the mental challenges they face. It takes you very well to be outside of the game.” The real challenge that women face in the sport in India, and throughout the world is how can you treat that as an exciting opportunity rather than something that is going to hold them back.

“The more you talk about pressure, and emotions of the game, and the challenges rather than talking technique for which we have got plenty of experts. I think it’s exciting,” he added.

The women’s version of the world’s most lucrative league IPL, is set for a much-anticipated debut on March 4 with Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz making up for the five teams along with RCB.

