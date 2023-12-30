IND-W vs AUS-W: Harleen Deol named concussion substitute after Sneh Rana injured during 2nd ODI

Harleen Deol replaced Sneh Rana as a concussion substitute during the 2nd ODI between India and Australia in Mumbai on Saturday.

“Sneh Rana complained of headache after a collision while fielding. She has been taken for scans and she will not take any further part in the ongoing ODI,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Rana and Pooja Vastrakar, fielding at short third man and backward point, respectively, collided during the 25th over of the Australian innings. Though Rana briefly went off the field to get treatment, she returned to complete her quota of 10 overs.

Rana ended with one for 59, picking the wicket of Ashleigh Gardner.