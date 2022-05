Trailblazers vs Supernovas LIVE, Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI, toss, teams, streaming info

Trailblazers will face Supernovas in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday.

Predicted XIs

Trailblazers Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun

Supernovas Predicted XI: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Deandra Dottin (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews (vc), Pooja Vastrakar Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King



Squads

Trailblazers Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh(w), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Saika Ishaque, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Sujata Mallik Supernovas Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Muskan Malik, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia(w), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Sune Luus, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Ayushi soni, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, V Chandu, Rashi Kanojiya

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH