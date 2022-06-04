UAE U-19 women bowl out Nepal U-19 for 8 runs, win match in seven balls

The UAE Under-19 women's team on Saturday bowled out Nepal Under-19 team for just eight runs in an ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia qualifier match in Malaysia.

After electing to bat first, Nepal was bamboozled by UAE's front-line bowlers Mahika Gaur and Indhuja Nandakumar who picked eight wickets from as many overs between them with the new ball.

Six Nepal batters registered ducks as Sneha Mahara top-scored with three runs off 10 balls.

Nepal fell for eight runs in 8.1 overs before the UAE openers completed the thrashing in just seven balls.

The T20 World Cup Asia qualifier tournament is being played between Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand, Qatar and UAE. The winner will seal its spot in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in January 2023 in South Africa.

Nepal had won its first match on Friday where it dismissed Qatar for 38 to record a 79-run win.