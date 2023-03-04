WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Trophy unveiled by captains; AP Dhillon, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani set the stage on fire

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the opening ceremony of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League in Navi Mumbai on March 4. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan taking you through the evening.

The trophy of the Women’s Premier League was also unveiled by the five captains.

7PM: With the musical performances now complete, Mandira Bedi invites the BCCI office bearers onto the stage followed by the five captains of the participating franchises. Guess who got the loudest cheers?

AP Dhillon makes a hyped entrance with his most popular track - Brown Munde. He goes on to get the crowds grooving to other numbers like Summer High, Insane and Dil Nu.

AP Dhillon performing Insane at the WPL opening ceremony

Kriti Sanon enters the stadium, jiving to Baadal pe paaon hai followed by Chak De, India’s title track.

Kriti Sanon during the WPL opening ceremony

Kiara Advani gets the evening started with performances to some of her most popular numbers including Rangi saari and Bijlee

Kiara Advani during the WPL opening ceremony

6:30PM: Mandira Bedi opens proceedings as the host of the opening ceremony. A fitting nod to her own contributions to women’s cricket in the country.

Mandira Bedi

One cannot discuss the time between 2003 and 2005 in Indian women’s cricket without mentioning the contributions of another woman, Mandira Bedi, who was the rage as a woman presenter for cricket matches at the time. She helped sign a couple of companies as sponsors and in one case she even advertised for a company and asked them to give the proceeds to the women’s team. — Shubhangi Kulkarni on Mandira Bedi in a piece for Sportstar

Read Shubhangi Kulkarni’s piece: - In Indian women’s cricket’s finest moment so far, remembering those who made it happen - here.

The stage is set for the opening ceremony.

6:10pm IST: Ahead of his performance at the WPL 2023 opening day, AP Dhillon caught up with Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues for an impromptu jam session. Here’s how that went.

🔊 Sound 🔛



Locker room jam session ft. @JemiRodrigues, @imharleenDeol & @apdhillxn 🎸 🎤



Catch him perform LIVE at the grand opening ceremony at the D Y Patil Stadium tonight ✨#TATAWPLpic.twitter.com/z1HWFD5kin — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

6pm IST: INFORMATION FOR FANS:

The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Celebrities performing include Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage.

5:50pm IST: The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST.

5:45pm IST: The historic TATA Women’s Premier League kickstarts with a marquee clash between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.