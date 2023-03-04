Welcome to the live coverage of the first fixture of the Women’s Premier League between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Pooja Vastrakar, Isabelle Wong, Humairaa Kaazi, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Beth Mooney has won the toss and has opted to bowl on a surface that looks full of potential for the bowlers. There’s a fair amount of green cover on red soil and promises to have something for the pacers. When the dew comes into play, it will be interesting to see how teams adapt, batters especially.
Something strange has transpired over the last day or so. Deandra Dottin, sources say, has been ruled out of WPL 2023, reportedly due to injury. Gujarat Giants has roped in Australian Kim Garth in place of the Windies allrounder. But the World Boss has made it clear on her social media that she is fit. No official news from the Giants camp yet. Drama before a ball has been bowled!
For most international cricketers, the last few days have been incredibly busy - travelling from one corner of the world to another - but as they gear up to be part of history, none of them is complaining. A premier league for women cricketers was in the pipe line for years, and finally, the ball is set to roll!
Gujarat Giants, too, has a formidable unit with Beth Mooney as the leader. The team has a heavy Australian presence with Mooney as the captain, Rachel Haynes as the head coach and Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland around. There is enough depth in the batting with Mooney at the top and Deandra Dottin or Sophia Dunkley, or Sushma Verma around. The presence of S. Meghana also adds value to the team, that looks well-balanced and confident.
Having managed to rope in the India captain for a rather cheap Rs 1.8 crore in the auction, Mumbai brought on board some other international stars - including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews. And, in a long tournament, their experience will come in handy for the Mumbai outfit.
Most importantly, the franchise has made sure that it has the right balance in the death bowling with Sciver-Brunt , Pooja Vastrakar and Heather Graham around. That not only bolsters its bowling department, but also gives the cushion to the uncapped Indian players like Sonam Yadav and Neelam Bisht.
The team has had a long training session with the uncapped players recently and now that they know the conditions well, expectations are high.
The India captain, who will be leading the Mumbai Indians in the tournament, looked happy, calm and composed and had no hesitation in admitting that when her team takes on Gujarat Giants in the inaugural fixture at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, it will be the ‘biggest day’ for women’s cricket.
The opening ceremony and match of the Women’s Premier League will be telecast on Sports 18. You can also stream the ceremony live and for free on the Jio Cinema app.