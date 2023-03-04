POCKET SWAT ANALYSIS: MUMBAI INDIANS - Depth and experience galore

Having managed to rope in the India captain for a rather cheap Rs 1.8 crore in the auction, Mumbai brought on board some other international stars - including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews. And, in a long tournament, their experience will come in handy for the Mumbai outfit.

Most importantly, the franchise has made sure that it has the right balance in the death bowling with Sciver-Brunt , Pooja Vastrakar and Heather Graham around. That not only bolsters its bowling department, but also gives the cushion to the uncapped Indian players like Sonam Yadav and Neelam Bisht.

The team has had a long training session with the uncapped players recently and now that they know the conditions well, expectations are high.