Welcome to the live coverage of the first fixture of the Women’s Premier League between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

March 04, 2023 19:45
PLAYING XIs: ALL ABOUT BALANCE: A nice blend of youth and experience for both teams

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi



Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Pooja Vastrakar, Isabelle Wong, Humairaa Kaazi, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

March 04, 2023 19:40
THE WOMEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY
March 04, 2023 19:32
TOSS: Gujarat wins the toss and opts to bowl

Beth Mooney has won the toss and has opted to bowl on a surface that looks full of potential for the bowlers. There’s a fair amount of green cover on red soil and promises to have something for the pacers. When the dew comes into play, it will be interesting to see how teams adapt, batters especially.

March 04, 2023 19:29
Missed the opening ceremony? Catch the highlights here

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Trophy unveiled by captains; AP Dhillon, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani set the stage on fire

Kiara Advani Indian actress during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on the 4th March 2023 Photo by: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for WPL

Kriti Sanon Indian actress during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on the 4th March 2023 Photo by: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for WPL

March 04, 2023 19:25
Controversy for Gujarat Giants? Where is Deandra Dottin?

Something strange has transpired over the last day or so. Deandra Dottin, sources say, has been ruled out of WPL 2023, reportedly due to injury. Gujarat Giants has roped in Australian Kim Garth in place of the Windies allrounder. But the World Boss has made it clear on her social media that she is fit. No official news from the Giants camp yet. Drama before a ball has been bowled!

March 04, 2023 19:22
READY TO GO? Toss in few minutes

For most international cricketers, the last few days have been incredibly busy - travelling from one corner of the world to another - but as they gear up to be part of history, none of them is complaining. A premier league for women cricketers was in the pipe line for years, and finally, the ball is set to roll!

March 04, 2023 19:21
POCKET SWAT ANALYSIS GUJARAT GIANTS: Aussie dominated, power packed

Gujarat Giants, too, has a formidable unit with Beth Mooney as the leader. The team has a heavy Australian presence with Mooney as the captain, Rachel Haynes as the head coach and Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland around. There is enough depth in the batting with Mooney at the top and Deandra Dottin or Sophia Dunkley, or Sushma Verma around. The presence of S. Meghana also adds value to the team, that looks well-balanced and confident.

FqDzN5raIAEGVrU.jpg

March 04, 2023 19:04
POCKET SWAT ANALYSIS: MUMBAI INDIANS - Depth and experience galore

Having managed to rope in the India captain for a rather cheap Rs 1.8 crore in the auction, Mumbai brought on board some other international stars - including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews. And, in a long tournament, their experience will come in handy for the Mumbai outfit.

Most importantly, the franchise has made sure that it has the right balance in the death bowling with Sciver-Brunt , Pooja Vastrakar and Heather Graham around. That not only bolsters its bowling department, but also gives the cushion to the uncapped Indian players like Sonam Yadav and Neelam Bisht.

The team has had a long training session with the uncapped players recently and now that they know the conditions well, expectations are high.

Mumbai Indians players chat before the game during match one of the Womens Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on the 4th March 2023 Photo by: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS for IPL

March 04, 2023 18:56
Harmanpreet Kaur calls WPL 2023 opening match a “biggest day” for women’s cricket

The India captain, who will be leading the Mumbai Indians in the tournament, looked happy, calm and composed and had no hesitation in admitting that when her team takes on Gujarat Giants in the inaugural fixture at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, it will be the ‘biggest day’ for women’s cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) of Mumbai Indians during the press conference held at the D Y Patil University Centre of Excellence, Auditorium , Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on the 3rd,March,2023 Photo by: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for WPL

March 04, 2023 18:28
WHERE TO WATCH THE WPL 2023 FIXTURE BETWEEN GUJARAT GIANTS AND MUMBAI INDIANS?

The opening ceremony and match of the Women’s Premier League will be telecast on Sports 18. You can also stream the ceremony live and for free on the Jio Cinema app.