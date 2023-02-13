Women's Cricket

Women’s T20 World Cup SA vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand chasing 133 to win

Follow live scores, commentary and updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand in Paarl on Monday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 14 February, 2023 00:15 IST
South Africa and New Zealand are both looking for their first win of the tournament.

South Africa and New Zealand are both looking for their first win of the tournament.

Both South Africa and New Zealand lost their opening encounters to Sri Lanka and Australia respectively. They will hope to get their campaigns back on track with a win today.

SQUADS

New Zealand Women XI: SW Bates, BM Bezuidenhout, GE Plimmer, AC Kerr, SFM Devine, ML Green, HNK Jensen, LMM Tahuhu, JM Kerr, EJ Carson, FC Jonas

South Africa Women XI: L Wolvaardt, T Brits, M Kapp, S Luus, CL Tryon, D Tucker, N de Klerk, S Jafta, S Ismail, A Khaka, N Mlaba

Where to watch SA vs NZ T20 World Cup match?

Catch the live telecast of the SA vs NZ Women’s T20 World Cup match on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Women's Cricket

