Both South Africa and New Zealand lost their opening encounters to Sri Lanka and Australia respectively. They will hope to get their campaigns back on track with a win today.

SQUADS

New Zealand Women XI: SW Bates, BM Bezuidenhout, GE Plimmer, AC Kerr, SFM Devine, ML Green, HNK Jensen, LMM Tahuhu, JM Kerr, EJ Carson, FC Jonas

South Africa Women XI: L Wolvaardt, T Brits, M Kapp, S Luus, CL Tryon, D Tucker, N de Klerk, S Jafta, S Ismail, A Khaka, N Mlaba

Where to watch SA vs NZ T20 World Cup match?

Catch the live telecast of the SA vs NZ Women’s T20 World Cup match on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.