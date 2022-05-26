Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity qualifies for final, to meet Supernovas on May 28

Velocity qualified for the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

In a virtual knockout contest, Velocity qualified for the final after overhauling the Trailblazers' NRR quotient after crossing 158 in a mammoth 191-run chase - the highest in the tournament's history. Velocity, however, failed to win the match after falling short of the target by 16 runs.



Velocity, which beat Supernovas in its first match required a win or had to settle for a marginal defeat to avoid elimination. On the other hand, the Trailblazers which lost its first match, required a win of 32 runs or more to pip Deepti Sharma's side to the final.

Velocity and Trailblazers will square off in the final on May 28 at the MCA Stadium.