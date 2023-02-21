Women's Cricket

Women’s T20 World Cup: England hammers Pakistan by 114 runs in dead rubber

The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

PTI
21 February, 2023 22:22 IST
Nat Sciver-Brunt of England celebrates the wicket of Omaima Sohail of Pakistan during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between England and Pakistan.

Nat Sciver-Brunt of England celebrates the wicket of Omaima Sohail of Pakistan during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between England and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With England already qualifying for the semifinals as table toppers along with second placed India, the game was a lot about fine-tuning its preparation for the knock-out game on Friday.

Opener Danielle Wyatt gave England a fine start with 59 off 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt unleashed carnage in her knock comprising 12 fours and a six to take her team a massive 213 for five.

Amy Jones also made a quickfire 47 off 31 balls.

Pakistan was never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. England remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets each.

Australia is set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday, while England’s semifinal opponent will be decided following the New Zealand-South Africa contest on Tuesday night.

