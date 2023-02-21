Women's Cricket

Women’s Premier League: Tata bags title rights for WPL 2023

PTI
New Delhi 21 February, 2023 20:44 IST
Jay Shah Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, Roger Binny President of the BCCI and Rajeev Shukla Vice President of the BCCI during the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on the 13th February 2023.

Jay Shah Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, Roger Binny President of the BCCI and Rajeev Shukla Vice President of the BCCI during the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on the 13th February 2023. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Tata Group on Tuesday bagged the title rights for the inaugural Women’s Premier League beginning in Mumbai on March 4.

A BCCI source told PTI that Tata has secured the rights for five years. The Indian multinational conglomerate had last year replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.

“The deal has been inked for five years,” the source said.

The first edition will be played in Mumbai at two venues, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

The sale of media rights had fetched BCCI Rs 951 crore and the five teams were sold for Rs 4700 crore.

At Rs 3.40 crore, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction held earlier this month.

