Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women’s T20I

Nida Dar overtook Anisa Mohammed of West Indies, who has 125 wickets, with the wicket of England skipper Heather Knight. She ended with figures of 1/47 in four overs.

Team Sportstar
21 February, 2023 23:26 IST
Pakistan’s Nida Dar in action against England.

Pakistan’s Nida Dar in action against England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Nic Bothma

Pakistan spinner Nida Dar became the highest wicket-taker in the history of women’s T20I cricket during her side’s final Group 2 match against England on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

The 36-year-old overtook Anisa Mohammed of West Indies, who has 125 wickets, with the dismissal of England skipper Heather Knight. Dar ended with figures of 1/47 in four overs.

In 130 matches, Dar has 126 wickets at an average of 18.18 and an economy rate of 5.47, with a best bowling figure of 5/21.

Dar’s record-breaking effort couldn’t prevent England from posting a massive 213/5 after electing to bat first. Danni Wyatt (59 off 33 balls), Nat-Sciver Brunt (81 off 40 balls) and Amy Jones (47 off 31 balls) starred for the English side with the bat.

Chasing 214, Pakistan wound up with 99/9 in its 20 overs, losing the game by 114 runs, the biggest margin in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

With the huge win England finished the group stage on top of Group 2 with four wins in four games and eight points, while Pakistan finished fourth in the group with just one win in four games and two points.

Top Wicket-Takers in Women’s T20I
Nida Dar (Pakistan) - 126 wickets
Anisa Mohammed (West Indies) - 125 wickets
Megan Schutt (Australia) - 122 wickets
Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 122 wickets
Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) - 117 wickets

