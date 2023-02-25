Women’s T20 World Cup: Tazmin Brits’ redemption from shattered Olympic dreams

In 2011, Tazmin Brits was involved in a horrific car accident that left her gravely injured.

Her dream of taking part in the London Olympics as a javelin thrower was also shattered as she lay in a hospital bed for three months.

“I had to teach myself to pull up to put the pan under me to pee or get off the bed to get onto a commode. I had to teach myself to walk,” she told the BBC in an interview.

The near-fatal crash happened at Potchefstroom, where Brits had been celebrating her qualification for the Games.

She suffered a broken pelvis and hip and a punctured bladder. She required multiple painful surgeries.

“I thought I wouldn’t be able to walk again, I wouldn’t be able to do sports again,” she told womenscriczone.com in 2019.

“Along with my dream went all my sponsorships and will to live. I attempted to end my life on more than one occasion. I felt lost and had no direction,” she added.

Cricket eventually rescued Brits, a world junior champion in javelin throw in 2007. On Sunday, she will look to propel South Africa to victory over hot favourite Australia in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Injuries were on her mind again on Friday when Brits took a spectacular flying catch to dismiss England’s Alice Capsey in South Africa’s stunning six-run semifinal win at Newlands.

“When I dived, I thought it was a vein that popped; it stood out. But they pushed it down. We weren’t sure if it was a bone or not,” the 32-year-old said.

“I said to Mo, our physio, ‘please let me on the field’. They just made sure no bones were broken.”

Brits’ all-round performance on Friday saw her grab four catches after hitting 68 in her team’s total of 164-4.

After her javelin dreams faded, Brits made her international cricket debut in 2018 but missed out on the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Her form at the 2023 tournament has reflected the team’s changing fortunes.

Scores of 12 and one were followed by 45 against Australia and 50 not out in the final pool game against Bangladesh, which allowed South Africa to sneak into the semifinals on net run rate.

Her run blitz on Friday came off 55 balls and featured six fours and two sixes.

On Sunday, Brits will attempt to script a fairytale finish in front of home fans at Newlands.

“I’m hoping everything clicks against Australia. I think we’ve always believed we can do it,” said Brits.