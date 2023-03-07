WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after MI vs RCB

Mumbai Indians maintained pole position in the points table with a resounding nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in match four of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Playing its second game, Mumbai pocketed an easy win as Bangalore suffered its second consecutive loss to stand fourth in the five-team tournament.

With four points from two games, Mumbai has a healthy net run rate with Delhi Capitals in the second position with one win from a game.

UP Warrioz occupies the third spot with a win as Gujarat Giants stand last having lost two of its games.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: