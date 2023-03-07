WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after MI vs RCB

Team Sportstar
07 March, 2023 08:06 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians currently occupy the top position in the points table.

Mumbai Indians maintained pole position in the points table with a resounding nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in match four of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Playing its second game, Mumbai pocketed an easy win as Bangalore suffered its second consecutive loss to stand fourth in the five-team tournament.

With four points from two games, Mumbai has a healthy net run rate with Delhi Capitals in the second position with one win from a game.

UP Warrioz occupies the third spot with a win as Gujarat Giants stand last having lost two of its games.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians2204+5.185
2Delhi Capitals 1102+3.000
3UP Warriorz1102+0.374
4Royal Challengers Bangalore2020-3.176
5Gujarat Giants2020-3.765

