WPL 2023: Laura Wolvaardt replaces Beth Mooney in Gujarat Giants squad - reports

South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt has been roped in by Gujarat Giants as a replacement for its injured captain Beth Mooney for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 season.

According to reports, Wolvaardt, who was featuring in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Women’s League exhibition matches, was released by her ‘Super Women’ team on Wednesday. South Africa captain Sune Luus will replace her in the tournament.

Wolvaardt had struck an unbeaten 53 for the Super Women in her only appearance for the side in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. While Gujarat is yet to announce the signing, the PCB had confirmed that Wolvaardt had left the squad.

In her statement, Wolvaardt said: “I want to thank the PCB for this opportunity to play in the Women’s League exhibition matches. It has been an incredible short journey, but I have loved the experience. The team has been amazing and I have felt so welcoming. I wish both sides the best of luck with rest of the series. I am sure both sides will strive hard and they will do well and learn a lot from the experience they will get from the matches. I cannot wait to return to Pakistan in September with the South Africa’s national women’s team and learning more about this amazing country.

Mooney had suffered a knee injury during the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians last week. Giants were chasing a mammoth 208-run total against Mumbai when Mooney appeared to hurt her knee while attempting to take a single in the first over.

The Australia batter retired hurt and Giants eventually lost the match by a massive 143 runs.

Meanwhile, Wolvaardt is coming on the back of a successful T20 World Cup campaign at home in South Africa where she stood up with half-centuries against England and the Australia in the semifinal and final respectively. Wolvaardt had finished as the tournament’s highest run-getter with 230 runs. Wolvaardt was unsold in the WPL 2023 auction in February where she was listed at a base price of INR 30 lakh.