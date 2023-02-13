WPL auction: Gujarat Giants signs Ashleigh Gardner for Rs 3.2 crore

Ashleigh Gardner has been signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Gujarat was locked in a bidding war with Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz before acquiring Gardner’s services.

Gardner was instrumental in Australia beginning its 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup title defence on a resounding note, with figures of 5 for 12 against New Zealand, her best T20I bowling figures. They were the best ever figures by an Australian at the ICC event, and the joint-second best by an Australian woman overall.

A two-time T20 World Cup winner with Australia, Gardner’s batting and crafty off-spin make her a vital member across all formats.

Gardner was the 2021-22 Belinda Clark Award winner as Australia’s best female international player. Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy are among the 29 Australians on the auction block at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction in India.

Gardner is currently the No.1 T20 all-rounder and was the WBBL 08 player of the tournament.

IPL franchise owners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all bought WPL teams, while the other two teams are the Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz