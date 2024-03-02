MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss

Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/27 and 27 off 25) led from the front and helped MI chase 132 in 15.1 overs after restricting RCB to 131 for six.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 23:01 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the Womens Premier League 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the Womens Premier League 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the Womens Premier League 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

For the second game in a row, the raucous home crowd was silenced as Mumbai Indians (MI) handed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a seven-wicket drubbing in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/27 and 27 off 25) led from the front and helped MI chase 132 in 15.1 overs after restricting RCB to 131 for six.

Yastika Bhatia began the chase in style as she drove Renuka Thakur’s full-length delivery past mid-on for four. Hayley Matthews followed suit and sent the short ball over cover for the second boundary of the over.

Mumbai raced to fifty in just 4.4 overs after losing Yastika, who holed out to Richa Ghosh after scoring a quickfire 31 off 15 in the previous over.

The strategic time-out brought a wicket for the home team as Shreyanka Patil removed a set Matthews on 26 when the West Indies all-rounder mistimed a punch and offered a regulation catch to Smriti Mandhana at extra cover.

But with 63 needed off 74, RCB bowlers could not do much as Amelia Kerr and Sciver-Brunt combined for a 49-run stand. Pooja Vastrakar joined Kerr after Sciver-Brunt was dismissed by Georgia Wareham and took MI to its third win.

RCB-W vs MI-W highlights

Earlier, Ellyse Perry (44 n.o., 38b, 5x4) took RCB to a modest total after being put into bat following a clinical bowling performance by MI, led by Vastrakar (3-0-14-2).

Harmanpreet Kaur and Shabnim Ismail were unavailable again and Sciver-Brunt walked out for the toss. For RCB, Nadine de Klerk made way for a fit-again Perry.

Sciver-Brunt’s first change in the attack - Issy Wong - delivered quickly. She took just three balls to dismiss RCB skipper Mandhana, leaving the home fans disappointed.

S. Meghana got off the mark with a stunning flick, but Sciver-Brunt soon ended her stay with a slower one, the top edge ballooning to short fine-leg fielder B. Keerthana.

Opener Sophie Devine’s poor show with the bat continued as left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque trapped her in front. Three overs later, Pooja removed Ghosh as the host slid to 42 for four.

Perry counter-attacked and found an able ally in Wareham. The former’s solid backfoot play saw her handle pacers - Vastrakar and Wong - with ease and also strike a few boundaries.

The Australian duo propelled RCB past 100 in 16 overs when Wareham, looking to up the ante, was caught by Kerr off Sciver-Brunt. The sixth-wicket partnership was worth 52, but it could not prevent MI from climbing the top of the WPL standings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Amelia Kerr /

Nat Sciver-Brunt /

Mumbai Indians /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

WPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football law changes: Sin bin trials to continue, permanent concussion substitutes approved
    Reuters
  2. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  2. RCB-W vs MI-W highlights, WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians beats Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to pile more misery on struggling Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  4. WPL 2024: Grace Harris’ attacking fifty helps UP Warriorz ease past Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  5. WPL 2024: Form and captaincy of Smriti Mandhana has helped RCB ooze confidence, says Sophie Devine
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football law changes: Sin bin trials to continue, permanent concussion substitutes approved
    Reuters
  2. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment