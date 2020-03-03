Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa tops Group B, to face Australia in semis

South Africa will face defending champion Australia in the 2020 ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup semifinals after its match against the West Indies was washed out on Tuesday, meaning India will take on England.

The Proteas needed to avoid defeat against the already-eliminated West Indies to top Group B and with the match in Sydney abandoned without a ball being bowled, they earned a point to ensure that happened.

“I couldn't have asked for better, our first goal coming here was to get to the semifinals,” said skipper Dane van Niekerk.

As it happened | Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa tops Group B after washout against Windies

“Generally in these tournaments, we've lost at crucial times. However, in this tournament, whenever we've been down, we've got up again. It's nice that everything is slowly but surely coming together.”

South Africa has never beaten four-time champion Australia, which suffered a big blow on Tuesday after star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

“What better way to do it (beat Australia) than in a World Cup semifinal. We're not used to the bigger-stage games, but hopefully everything comes together for us,” van Niekerk added.

Group B runner-up England, the 2009 champion, plays Group A winner India on the same day.

Earlier, qualifier Thailand ended its inaugural World Cup campaign on a high, posting its biggest-ever T20 international score before its clash with Pakistan was also called off due to rain.

ALSO READ| Women's T20 WC: Rain denies Thailand first win after record score

Thailand had lost all three of its previous games, with a highest total of 82.

But, after winning the toss at Sydney Showground, it stunned Pakistan with its aggressive batting approach, racing to 150 for three off 20 overs.

Pakistan, which upset 2016 champion West Indies in its opening game before losing the next two, would have needed its record run chase to win but didn't face a ball.

“The openers were positive and aggressive and they did very well,” said Thai captain Sornnarin Tippoch.

“We had an opportunity to come here and play against the big teams. I think it is good for us. We want to keep doing well. People at home will be happy, same as us. They will be cheering.”

ALSO READ | Women's T20 World Cup: Brett Lee backs India to make maiden final

Nattakan Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham posted the second-highest opening partnership of the tournament, 93, before Boochatham fell for 44.

Chantam made 56 with some late big-hitting from Nannapat Khoncharoenkai and Chanida Sutthiruang ensuring Thailand passed its previous best of 133 for eight recorded against the Netherlands last year.

“It gave us the lesson that during cricket no team is bigger or smaller, you have to be on your toes every time,” said Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan, adding that overall the tournament had been positive for her team.

“We'll walk away with our heads held high and our girls played some good cricket.”