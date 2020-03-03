Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa tops Group B after washout against Windies

This is Sportstar's BLOG of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West indies at the Sydney Showground in Australia.

That's it for today. Thanks for tuning in!

South Africa, with seven points from four matches, tops Group B. It will take on Group A runner-up and tournament host Australia in the second semifinal at 1:30 PM on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India will face England in the first semifinal at 9:30 AM. Both the matches will happen at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

AND THE MATCH HAS BEEN CALLED OFF.

THE CUTOFF (LOCAL) TIME FOR THE MATCH TO BEGIN: 9:27 PM WITH A 9:12 PM TOSS.

TIME IN SYDNEY NOW: 8:45 PM.

THE TOSS IS DELAYED DUE TO RAIN.

SQUADS South Africa Women: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon (vc), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase. West Indies Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed (vc), Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor (c).

Next up, we have the South Africa-West Indies encounter. If SA wins, it will take on Australia in the semis. If it loses, it will face India in the last-four outing.

MATCH SUMMARY:

* GAME ABANDONED DUE TO RAIN *

Thailand - 150/3 (Nattakan Chantam - 56, Nattaya Boochatham - 44; Nida Dar - 1/17, Diana Baig - 1/21) vs Pakistan.

Both teams will get a point each.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MATCH:

Thailand batted first and put up a challenging total of 150 for three in 20 overs. Nattakan Chantam scored Thailand's first fifty at the T20 World Cup, while Nattaya Boochatham also gave her good company during the first-wicket partnership of 93.

After the departure of the openers, Chanida Sutthiruang and Nannapat Koncharoenkai put up 20 each to guide Thailand to its highest-ever T20I total. However, the team was frustrated by the weather in its attempt to bag a first-ever World Cup win. Pakistan had a tough chase ahead of itself because 150/3 is also the highest total at the Sydney Showground.

The result sends Pakistan above West Indies to third in Group B standings with three points from four games, while Thailand finishes fifth with a solitary point.

WHAT THE CAPTAINS SAID:

Sornnarin Tippoch: "The openers were positive and aggressive and they did very well opening the batting for us. We have opportunity to come here and play against the big teams. I think it is good for us. We want to play here and keep doing well. People back home will be happy, same as us. They will be cheering. Now we are superstars for our country I think because we are the models for the girls and the boys to play cricket. We will be preparing for the next World Cup."

Javeria Khan: "This gave us the lesson that while playing cricket no team is bigger or smaller, you have to be on your toes every time. I'd like to congratulate them for playing such fearless cricket and they have taught us many things today. It was a day where no bowler except Nida was able to execute her plans. Diana upfront bowled well initially but it was a day where the resources we had, every bowler was not able to come and execute the plan."

THAILAND WINS THE TOSS AND ELECTS TO BAT FIRST.

PLAYING XI Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (capt), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh. Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan (c), Ayesha Naseem, Umaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Sidra Nawaz (w), Diana Baig, Syeda Aroob Shah, Anam Amin.

The league stage matches of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup will end on Tuesday (March 3). Pakistan will take on Thailand in the first game today, while South Africa will face West Indies later in the day. A win for SA will take it to the top of its group, above England.

WHERE TO WATCH?

