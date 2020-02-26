Cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Baig strikes early; removes Matthews, Kirby Catch the live scores, commentary, highlights and more from the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Pakistan. Team Sportstar Canberra Last Updated: 26 February, 2020 13:51 IST Pakistan will be playing its first match today in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. - Twitter Team Sportstar Canberra Last Updated: 26 February, 2020 13:51 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Pakistan at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. PLAYING XIPakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Anam AminWest Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia ConnellWest Indies has won the toss and elected to bat first. SQUADSPakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob ShahWindies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser England vs ThailandIn the first match of the day, England prevailed in a lop-sided clash by 98 runs. The Thailand women put up a valiant effort, but a strong performance led by opponent skipper Heather Knight, who scored her maiden T20I century, spoiled their plans. WHERE TO WATCH?The 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup games will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Hotstar will be providing the live streaming.