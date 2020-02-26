Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Baig strikes early; removes Matthews, Kirby

Catch the live scores, commentary, highlights and more from the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Pakistan.

Canberra Last Updated: 26 February, 2020 13:51 IST
Pakistan will be playing its first match today in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Pakistan will be playing its first match today in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020.   -  Twitter

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Pakistan at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.


 

 

PLAYING XI

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell

West Indies has won the toss and elected to bat first.

 

SQUADS

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah

Windies Women: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser

 

England vs Thailand

In the first match of the day, England prevailed in a lop-sided clash by 98 runs. The Thailand women put up a valiant effort, but a strong performance led by opponent skipper Heather Knight, who scored her maiden T20I century, spoiled their plans.
 

WHERE TO WATCH?

The 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup games will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Hotstar will be providing the live streaming.

