T20 World Cup, 25 days to go: Top moments- Netherlands stuns England yet again

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 25 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

March 14, 2014: Netherlands humiliates England, this time in Chittagong

The Netherlands came up with a stunning display as for the second time in T20s, it hammered England once again in a T20 World Cup, this time in Chittagong during the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Netherlands came up with a spirited performance to shock England again - its first being at the 2009 World T20 at Lord’s.

Winning the toss, Stuart Broad asked the Netherlands to bat first and the England skipper’s decision was right as the fast bowler provided an early breakthrough.

However, Stephan Myburgh and Wesley Barresi staged a fightback with Barresi scoring a brilliant 45-ball 48. But, once the partnership was broken, with Broad picking up three wickets and the rest of the England bowlers squeezing the flow of runs, the Netherlands could manage a paltry score of 133 for the loss of five wickets.

England thought it was a walk in the park. But, it wasn’t the case as Mudassar Bukhari and Logan van Beek had other plans. The pair first removed the England openers and shared six wickets among themselves and blew away the famed England batting line-up.

Bukhari snatched the match away from England with a double blow by dismissing Michael Lumb and Alex Hales. Van der Gugten then dismissed Eoin Morgan (6) as England crumbled.

Peter Borren and Timm van der Gugten made crucial breakthroughs as England folded out for a paltry 88. It was a match that entered the history books of Netherlands cricket.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 133/5 (Wesley Barresi 48, Stephan Myburgh 39, Stuart Broad 3/24) beat England 88 all out (Ravi Bopara 18, Logan van Beek 3/9, Mudassar Bukhari 3/12) by 45 runs.