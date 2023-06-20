World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Jahangir’s ton in vain as Nepal beat USA by six wickets

Published : Jun 20, 2023 20:26 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Jahangir’s 79-ball 100 wasn’t enough for USA as Nepal beat it by six wickets in an ICC World Cup qualifier Group A game in Harare.

Batting first, USA could compile only 207 in 49 overs, with Nepal’s KC Karan starring with a four-wicket haul to bowl out the opposition.

In chase, Nepal was in control through out, middle-order batter Bhim Sharki holding it together with a patient, unbeaten 77. A late flourish from Dipender Singh Airee took the Asian side home with seven overs to spare.

Nepal, which had earlier lost its tournament opener to Zimbabwe, is now third in Group A, while the winless USA is fourth.

Nepal will be next up against West Indies on June 22, while USA will line up against Netherlands on the same day.

Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.

Brief Scores: USA 207 in 49 overs (Shayan Jahangir 100, Sushant Modani 42; KC Karan 4/33) lost to Nepal 211/4 (Bhim Sharki 77, Dipender Singh Airee 39) by six wickets

Player of the Match: KC Karan