World Cup qualifiers: Raza heroics help Zimbabwe defeat Netherlands

Sikandar Raza’s 54-ball 102 with the bat and four wickets with the ball, helped Zimbabwe register an impressive six-wicket win over Netherlands.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 20:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza in action.
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Sikandar Raza’s all-round performance guided Zimbabwe to a memorable six-wicket win over the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club stadium in Zimbabwe.

The home side won the toss and forced the Netherlands, which amassed 315/6 in its 50-over quota, to bat first. Vikramjit Singh, Edwards, and Max O’Dowd notched up half-centuries.

READ MORE | Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests

Zimbabwe in reply, chased down the target with nine overs remaining, thanks to Raza’s explosive 54-ball 102, which is the fastest century for Zimbabwe in international cricket. Raza’s innings included six fours and eight sixes. The 37-year-old starred with the ball in the first innings as well, scalping four wickets for 55 runs.

Zimbabwe held the upper hand in the chase from the start, with openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumble putting on an 80-run stand. There were three other 50-plus partnerships in the chase, that saw Sean Williams smash 91 runs in just 58 balls.

To complete the chase, Raza smashed two sixes off the final over as Zimbabwe reached 319/4 in 40.5 overs.

