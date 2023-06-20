Pakistan will return to Sri Lanka to play two Tests next month as part of the next ICC World Championship, officials said Tuesday.
READ MORE: Pakistan not keen to play Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia at Chinnaswamy
The Pakistan team is due in Colombo on July 9 and will play its first Test in Galle from July 16. The second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a brief statement.
The host drew its two-match Test series against Pakistan in July last year.
Sri Lanka last visited Pakistan for two Tests in December 2019, drawing one and losing the other by 263 runs.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 143/5 (44.5 overs); Moeen removes Head, England needs five wickets to win
- Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests
- Indian sports news wrap, June 20
- AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India loses 0-1 to Uzbekistan
- Ashes 2023: Khawaja becomes second Australian to bat on all five days of a Test
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE