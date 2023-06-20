Magazine

Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests

Sri Lanka last visited Pakistan for two Tests in December 2019, drawing one and losing the other by 263 runs.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 20:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s cricket captain Babar Azam (C) runs with teammates during a team practice session.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s cricket captain Babar Azam (C) runs with teammates during a team practice session. | Photo Credit: ARIF ALI/AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s cricket captain Babar Azam (C) runs with teammates during a team practice session. | Photo Credit: ARIF ALI/AFP

Pakistan will return to Sri Lanka to play two Tests next month as part of the next ICC World Championship, officials said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Pakistan not keen to play Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia at Chinnaswamy

The Pakistan team is due in Colombo on July 9 and will play its first Test in Galle from July 16. The second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a brief statement.

The host drew its two-match Test series against Pakistan in July last year.

Sri Lanka last visited Pakistan for two Tests in December 2019, drawing one and losing the other by 263 runs.

