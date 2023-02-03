Cricket

WPL: Gujarat Giants announces Rachael Haynes as head coach

The Giants also announced former Indian spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer as its bowling coach, Tushar Arothe as its batting coach and Gavan Twining as its fielding coach. 

Team Sportstar
03 February, 2023 18:05 IST
03 February, 2023 18:05 IST
Rachael Haynes is a veteran of 84 T20Is for Australia and starred recently in her side’s Women’s Cricket World Cup win in 2022.

Rachael Haynes is a veteran of 84 T20Is for Australia and starred recently in her side’s Women’s Cricket World Cup win in 2022. | Photo Credit: KAI SCHWOERER/Getty Images

The Giants also announced former Indian spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer as its bowling coach, Tushar Arothe as its batting coach and Gavan Twining as its fielding coach. 

The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, has appointed former Australian cricketer Rachael Haynes as its head coach, ahead of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. 

The Giants also announced former Indian spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer as its bowling coach, Tushar Arothe as its batting coach and Gavan Twining as its fielding coach. 

“The likes of Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe, and Gavan Twining will certainly take the performance of the team notches up,” said Mithali Raj, who was earlier revealed as the side’s mentor.

Also Read
WPL auction likely to be held in Mumbai on February 13

“The Women’s Premier League is such an exciting addition to the cricket landscape. The opportunity to be involved in the inaugural season with the Gujarat Giants and work with the brilliant Mithali Raj is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Haynes, who was an integral part of the very successful Australian set-up.

Nooshin is currently the coach of the India U-19 Women’s team which recently emerged victorious at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. The former India off-break bowler, who bagged 100 wickets in ODIs, was the head coach of the Supernovas team last year, which won the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge.  

Meanwhile, Tushar Arothe is well-known in the Indian cricket circles and has been coach of the Indian Women’s team. With Arothe at the helm, the Indian Women’s team reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017.

“The Women’s Premier League will be a game-changer and we are thrilled to have a phenomenal team of coaches for Gujarat Giants,“ said Satyam Trivedi, Head, Adani Sportsline.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us