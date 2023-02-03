The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, has appointed former Australian cricketer Rachael Haynes as its head coach, ahead of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

The Giants also announced former Indian spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer as its bowling coach, Tushar Arothe as its batting coach and Gavan Twining as its fielding coach.

“The likes of Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe, and Gavan Twining will certainly take the performance of the team notches up,” said Mithali Raj, who was earlier revealed as the side’s mentor.

“The Women’s Premier League is such an exciting addition to the cricket landscape. The opportunity to be involved in the inaugural season with the Gujarat Giants and work with the brilliant Mithali Raj is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Haynes, who was an integral part of the very successful Australian set-up.

Nooshin is currently the coach of the India U-19 Women’s team which recently emerged victorious at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. The former India off-break bowler, who bagged 100 wickets in ODIs, was the head coach of the Supernovas team last year, which won the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge.

Meanwhile, Tushar Arothe is well-known in the Indian cricket circles and has been coach of the Indian Women’s team. With Arothe at the helm, the Indian Women’s team reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017.

“The Women’s Premier League will be a game-changer and we are thrilled to have a phenomenal team of coaches for Gujarat Giants,“ said Satyam Trivedi, Head, Adani Sportsline.