WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Smith’s mantra to success- “Stay in the moment”

The pitch at The Oval offered some uneven bounce, which made for uncomfortable batting. Australia batter Steve Smith worked his way through this in grand fashion, hitting a fine 121.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 23:43 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Steve Smith of Australia looks on during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on June 08, 2023, in London, England.
Steve Smith of Australia looks on during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on June 08, 2023, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Steve Smith of Australia looks on during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on June 08, 2023, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The pitch at The Oval offered some uneven bounce, which made for uncomfortable batting. Australia batter Steve Smith worked his way through this in grand fashion, hitting a fine 121.

This was Smith’s third Test century at this venue. The key to success here is to “stay in the moment”, Smith said.

“You have to stay in the moment. The ball did shoot low and bounced more at times, but you have to forget what happened to the ball before. If you get out to those odd ones, then so be it. You must assume that nothing is happening and play each ball as it comes,” Smith said in the press conference here on Thursday.

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Australia on top after India’s top-order collapse on Day 2

Smith added that he “couldn’t ask for anything better” than the two half-volleys delivered by Mohammed Siraj early in the day. Smith hit both the gentle offerings for boundaries to reach his century.

Siraj, who picked up four wickets, spoke about targeting Head with bouncers.

“We wanted to bowl short to Travis Head. This got us success. We knew that if we did not concede much runs, the wickets will fall,” Siraj said.

On his brief heated exchange with Smith, which included Siraj hurling a throw past the batter, the pacer said, “It was nothing; it’s just enjoyment. It was a long day. If you enjoy like this, the mind gets relaxed.”

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
