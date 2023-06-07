Magazine

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scores first hundred in a WTC final

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scored a century of 106 balls against India at the Oval, his sixth century in whites and the first-ever in a World Test Championship final.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 21:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Travis Head in action.
Travis Head in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Travis Head in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Travis Head scored his sixth Test century against India during Day 1 of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval in London on Wednsday.

Head’s hundred, coming off 106 balls, was also the first-ever century in a WTC final.

The previous final between New Zealand and India did not see any players crossing the three figure mark.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 1 - LATEST UPDATES

Head came in to bat when Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne soon after Lunch, with the score at 76/3. True to his nature, he started off on an attacking note, punishing the fuller lengths employed by the Indians.

Head and his partner at the crease, Steve Smith have put on more than 150 runs for the fourth wicket, strengthening Australia’s hold on the Test match.

The southpaw has been in blistering form in the 2021-23 WTC cycle, scoring over 1300 runs from just 27 innings with four hundreds and seven half-centuries.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

