WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scores first hundred in a WTC final

Published : Jun 07, 2023 21:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Travis Head scored his sixth Test century against India during Day 1 of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval in London on Wednsday.

Head’s hundred, coming off 106 balls, was also the first-ever century in a WTC final.

The previous final between New Zealand and India did not see any players crossing the three figure mark.

Head came in to bat when Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne soon after Lunch, with the score at 76/3. True to his nature, he started off on an attacking note, punishing the fuller lengths employed by the Indians.

Head and his partner at the crease, Steve Smith have put on more than 150 runs for the fourth wicket, strengthening Australia’s hold on the Test match.

The southpaw has been in blistering form in the 2021-23 WTC cycle, scoring over 1300 runs from just 27 innings with four hundreds and seven half-centuries.