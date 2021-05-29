WTC Final exemptions and bio-safety measures - all you need to know

The final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand will be staged in a bio-secure environment at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from 18-22 June 2021.

The Test has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on 17 May 2021.

As per the bio-safety protocols, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carry a negative RT-PCR test result.

Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl, where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.

Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players’ activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.

The New Zealand team is already in the UK ahead of its bilateral series against England. The team will transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the World Test Championship Final bubble on 15 June and will be subject to regular testing before and post-arrival in Southampton.