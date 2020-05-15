COVID-19: Yorkshire Cricket Club employees take 20 percent pay cut

English county cricket side Yorkshire on Friday said its employees have agreed to take a 20 percent pay cut in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reductions, which will come into effect from June 1, will affect players and staff across the club, the Yorkshire Cricket Board, the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation and Pro Coach, the club said in a statement. It further added that to ensure this was apportioned fairly, pay reductions would be based on salary, with senior employees taking higher percentage cuts.

“We do not take decisions such as these lightly, but now is the time to take drastic steps. The staff and players were consulted earlier this week and their reaction to the news has been fantastic. Although these are unprecedented times, as a collective we are doing everything that we can to steer Yorkshire cricket through these uncharted waters,” Yorkshire’s Chief Executive, Mark Arthur said.

“Our focus as custodians of this great club is to ensure that we guide it through such challenges, and we acknowledge the sacrifices that are required to achieve this,” he added.

Arthur also said Yorkshire was in constant touch with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the custodians of the game in England, to get an idea on its plans to resume cricket in a safe environment. “When we receive confirmation of what the cricket schedule will look like, we will be in contact with members and ticket buyers.”

Last month, Yorkshire placed a large proportion of its staff on furlough leave to ease the financial burden.