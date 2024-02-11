MagazineBuy Print

Zimbabwe Cricket to restructure after WC qualification woes, hire new coaches

A Zimbabwe Cricket statement said that the board is adopting a comprehensive report presented by a three-member committee.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 17:11 IST , HARARE - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Zimbabwe’s players stand for national anthem before the start of the first T20I match against Sri Lanka.
Zimbabwe’s players stand for national anthem before the start of the first T20I match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Zimbabwe’s players stand for national anthem before the start of the first T20I match against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has decided to implement far-reaching changes in both its domestic and development pathway following failure to qualify for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

As a first step, the ZC board, which met on Saturday, decided to appoint 51-year-old former First-Class player Walter Chawaguta as the head coach of the senior women’s national team and accepted the resignation of U19 men’s national team head coach Prosper Utseya.

The board also decided to appoint the senior and U19 men’s team coaches on an urgent basis.

A ZC statement said that the board had “adopted the comprehensive report presented by a committee of inquiry that was established to probe Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualification failures as well as to review ZC’s cricket affairs structure”.

The three-member committee was headed by lawyer Lloyd Mhishi.

“The three-member Committee, chaired by Lloyd Mhishi, presented its report to the board after gathering input from various stakeholders, both internal and external... the board resolved to adopt the report in its entirety and to immediately implement the committee’s recommendations,” the statement added.

Among the recommendations accepted by ZC board are a complete restructuring of the cricket affairs department and its personnel, overhaul of the domestic and development pathway, advertising for the head coach’s job for the national senior men’s and U19 teams and restructuring of the coaching set-up at first-class level.

ZC also plans to establish a national academy and set up indoor training facilities in all its five first-class provinces.

Related Topics

Zimbabwe /

T20 World Cup /

ODI World Cup

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

