Zimbabwe cricket great Heath Streak critically ill

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak is reportedly in a critical condition, according to media reports from the country.

David Coltart, Zimbabwe’s former minister of education, sport and culture, shared the news on Twitter and asked for his countrymen to pray for Streak’s recovery.

“This is a call to prayer warriors in Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family,” he posted.

Streak, who began his international career in 1993, played in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs with his last game coming in 2005. He also captained his side in 21 Tests and 68 ODIs.

In 2021, Streak was given an eight-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for corruption, and the 49-year-old apologised and took “full responsibility” for his actions, but said he was never involved in any attempts to fix matches.