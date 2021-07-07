ZIM vs BAN, Day 1: Liton Das falls on 95 as Bangladesh posts 294-8

Liton Das fell five runs short of a maiden Test century as Bangladesh recovered from the loss of early wickets to end Day 1 at 294-8 as bad light brought an early close to the first day of its Test against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Das, whose previous top Test score was 94, pulled a short delivery to be caught agonisingly short of the landmark, but his 138-run partnership with Mahmudullah helped the visitor to an imposing total after it was struggling at 132-6.

Skipper Mominul Haque scored 70, after Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat at the Harare Sports Club, and former skipper Mahmudullah hit an unbeaten 54 and will resume on Thursday with tailender Taskin Ahmed, who is 13 not out.

Zimbabwe opening bowler Blessing Muzarabani took 3-48 and Donald Tiripano grabbed two wickets in as many deliveries after dismissing Das and then trapping Mehidy Hasan Miraz leg before with his next ball.

The Test is a one-off before the two countries embark on a limited overs series, also at the Harare Sports Club.