ZIM vs IND, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma smashes 46-ball hundred vs Zimbabwe

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a 46-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare on Sunday.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 17:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abhishek Sharma celebrates after getting to his fifty.
Abhishek Sharma celebrates after getting to his fifty. | Photo Credit: BCCI/X
infoIcon

Abhishek Sharma celebrates after getting to his fifty. | Photo Credit: BCCI/X

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a 46-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare on Sunday.

With his six-laden effort, the left-handed batter became the first Indian to score a T20I hundred against Zimbabwe. This is also the joint-third fastest T20I century by an Indian.

Abhishek, who had a stirring IPL campaign, started off slowly, before teeing off post PowerPlay.

In the 11th over of the game, Abhishek carted Dion Myers five boundaries, including two sixes.

The Indian opener raced to his hundred with a hat-trick of sixes against Wellington Masakadza. Abhishek was dismissed right after he reached his milestone, top-edging one to short third.

Abhishek Sharma

