Football Videos

Concussion in football: a grey area

A sickening clash of heads between Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez and Arsenal defender David Luiz which left the Mexican striker with a fractured skull has prompted calls for clubs to be able to make "concussion substitutions".

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 December, 2020 12:32 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 December, 2020 12:32 IST
Concussion in football: a grey area
Eden Hazard
Zidane, Nacho back Hazard after new injury setback
Ederson
WATCH: Ederson insists he is Manchester City's best penalty taker!
Luis Suarez
Champions League: Simeone hopeful of Suarez return against Bayern
 More Videos
Mandar Rao Dessai
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai "excited" to play 100th ISL game
MCFC vs SCEB
ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-Head record, match stats, key players over the years
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Preview
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Diego Maradona
The highs and lows of Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona's funeral
Buenos Aires mourns at Maradona's funeral